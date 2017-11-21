Tyelisa A. Young, 47, Walmart pharmacy tech, enjoyed old movies, crafts, and traveling

Tyelisa A. Young, 47, of Peterstown, W.Va., formerly of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at her parent’s home.

She was born in Ephrata to Marvin R. and Joanne L. (Lesher) Loose, of Lititz, and was the wife of Anthony P. Young, with whom she shared 24 years of marriage.

She was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Tyelisa was a pharmacy technician for Walmart in Pearisburg, Va. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting, crafts, old movies, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Tyelisa is survived by four sisters: Tirzah (Dean) Bollinger of Rothsville; Teri (Ted) Shotzberger of Mt. Airy; Pam McCune of Lititz; Tema, (Jeff) Zerbe of Lititz; nine nieces and nephews: Tailor (Max) Sweigart of Reinholds; Torey Shotzberger of Mt. Airy; Adam and Noelle Zerbe, both of Lititz; Darrin (Martha) Pence and Jamey Pence, both of Union, W.Va.; Brian, Rebecca, and Brianna Young, all of Lindside, W.Va., and a great-niece: Riley Sweigart.

Services were held Nov. 18 at Lititz Church of the Brethren, with Pastors Eric Landram and Jim Grossnickle-Batterton officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining church memorial garden. An additional memorial service will be held in Peterstown, W.Va., at a later date.

The family would prefer memorial contributions in Tyelisa’s memory may be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA, 17543; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.