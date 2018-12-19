Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, farmer, father of six, member of Conestoga Mennonite Church
Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Upper Leacock Township to the late Noah L. and Emma (Groff) Oberholtzer and was the husband of Eva S. (Martin) Oberholtzer.
A farmer, Titus was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, Titus is survived by three sons: Alvin, husband of Alma (Reiff) Oberholtzer of Newville; Lester Oberholtzer of Lititz; Leon, husband of Anna (Zimmerman) Oberholtzer of Lititz; three daughters: Lucy Oberholtzer of Lititz; Ada, wife of Weaver Leid of Ephrata; Ellen Oberholtzer of Lititz; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Rufus, husband of Sara (Horning) Oberholtzer; Ephraim, husband of Alta (Reiff) Oberholtzer; Noah, husband of Lena (Zimmerman) Oberholtzer; Allen, husband of Lucy (Reiff) Oberholtzer; Susie, wife of the late Norman Leid; Ella, wife of Wayne Nolt; Elmer, husband of Ruth (Garman) Oberholtzer; and a sister-in-law: Anna (Martin) wife of the late Jacob Oberholtzer
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Amos Oberholtzer; and an infant brother.
Services were held Dec. 17 at Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Norma M. Garber, 87, worked at Wilson’s Auto, helped found Calvary Mennonite, Scrabble player
Norma M. Garber, 87, of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of...
-
Ardeth G. Wolgemuth, 87, mother of two, Lititz COB member, enjoyed tennis, bowling
Ardeth G. “Ardie” Wolgemuth, 87, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed...
-
William Woller, 77, father of two, lived at Brethren Village
William Woller, 77, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018 at...
-
Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, farmer, father of six, member of Conestoga Mennonite Church
Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Donald L. Heisey, 68, LPN at UZRC, pianist and singer, avid gardener, Anabaptist historian
Donald L. Heisey, 68, of Manheim, formerly of Mountville, passed...
-
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, RCA retiree, Salem UMC member, enjoyed time spent with her family
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, of Manheim passed away peacefully at...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Dec. 20, 2018
Kay L. (Kauffman) Horst, 56, passed away unexpectedly of natural...
-
Norma M. Garber, 87, worked at Wilson’s Auto, helped found Calvary Mennonite, Scrabble player
Norma M. Garber, 87, of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly...
-
Ardeth G. Wolgemuth, 87, mother of two, Lititz COB member, enjoyed tennis, bowling
Ardeth G. “Ardie” Wolgemuth, 87, of Brethren Village, Lititz,...
-
William Woller, 77, father of two, lived at Brethren Village
William Woller, 77, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Marianne says:
-
Tim B says:
-
Victoria Rothstein says: