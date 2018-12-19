Home   >   Obituaries   >   Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, farmer, father of six, member of Conestoga Mennonite Church

Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, farmer, father of six, member of Conestoga Mennonite Church

By on December 19, 2018

Titus M. Oberholtzer, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Upper Leacock Township to the late Noah L. and Emma (Groff) Oberholtzer and was the husband of Eva S. (Martin) Oberholtzer.

A farmer, Titus was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church.

In addition to his wife, Titus is survived by three sons: Alvin, husband of Alma (Reiff) Oberholtzer of Newville; Lester Oberholtzer of Lititz; Leon, husband of Anna (Zimmerman) Oberholtzer of Lititz; three daughters: Lucy Oberholtzer of Lititz; Ada, wife of Weaver Leid of Ephrata; Ellen Oberholtzer of Lititz; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Rufus, husband of Sara (Horning) Oberholtzer; Ephraim, husband of Alta (Reiff) Oberholtzer; Noah, husband of Lena (Zimmerman) Oberholtzer; Allen, husband of Lucy (Reiff) Oberholtzer; Susie, wife of the late Norman Leid; Ella, wife of Wayne Nolt; Elmer, husband of Ruth (Garman) Oberholtzer; and a sister-in-law: Anna (Martin) wife of the late Jacob Oberholtzer

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Amos Oberholtzer; and an infant brother.

Services were held Dec. 17 at Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *