Timothy Wunsch, 59, teacher at Lititz Christian School, won the Philadelphia Marathon twice

Timothy Wunsch, 59, of Manheim, went to be home with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at his residence after a three year battle with Stage IV cancer.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Tim is survived by his parents: Doris (Hafer) and Robert Wunsch of Johnson City, Tenn.

Tim is also survived by his wife: Cathy (Skowronek) Wunsch of Manheim; his two children: Yamila Wunsch and Ezekiel J. Wunsch, of Syracuse, N.Y.; his stepchildren: Zephaniah Redington, Benjamin Redington and Alexis Redington of Manheim; sisters: Lisa (Wunsch) Baldwin of Port Byron, N.Y.; Bette (wife of Chris) Klaczko of Jordan, N.Y.; and Robin (wife of Floyd) Peryea of Greenville, Tenn.

Tim grew up in Nedrow, N.Y., and lived in Philadelphia for nearly 30 years before relocating back to Syracuse, N.Y., and then to Lancaster county to be with his wife. He spent the last 17 years teaching middle school and high school math in Philadelphia; Syracuse, N.Y.; and most recently Lititz, at Lititz Christian School. Tim was also a former professional runner, winning several marathons including the Philadelphia Marathon in 1987 and 1989.

Tim was a devoted Christian and follower of Jesus Christ since his twenties. He most recently attended the Worship Center, Lancaster, and loved worshipping at his church. He also attended Eastern Hills Bible Church in Manlius, N.Y., which was close to his hometown in upstate New York. Tim will be greatly missed by many that he came to know in his running career, teaching career and in the churches he attended in upstate New York, Philadelphia and Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Tim’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received at the church beginning at 4 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, Lititz.