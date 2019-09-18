Thomas L. Miller, 86, Lititz, Korean Conflict vet, Bell of Pennsylvania switchman, Shriner

Thomas L. Miller, 86, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, died Sept. 10, 2019 at Luthercare.

He was married for 64 years to Dixie L. (Grant) Miller. Born in Ephrata Township, he was the son of the late Irvin T. and Lilly (Knoll) Miller.

Tom worked for 37 years as a switchman for Bell of Pennsylvania through its transition to Verizon.

He served as an electronics technician in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving on the USS Coral Sea, USS Leyte, and the USS Hornet.

He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd; the Lancaster Lodge #43, F. & A. M.; and the Shriners.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter: Karen L., married to Thomas Jefferson, Livermore, Calif.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Edward C., married to Geraldine Miller.

A private graveside service will be held at Terre Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the The Healing Journey Foundation, c/o Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Lane #202, Lancaster, PA 17602; or Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.