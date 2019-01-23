Thomas L. Leibfried, 74, PAARNG vet, ITT Engineered Valves retiree, outdoorsman, poker player

Thomas L. Leibfried, 74, of Lititz, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness.

He was the husband of Carol Fry Leibfried, with whom he was married 52 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Reba Starn Leibfried.

Tom served in the PA National Guard from 1965 through 1971 and retired in 2006 from ITT Engineered Valves where he was employed as a receiving inspector. He was a lifetime member of the Seagraves Social Club; Columbia Fraternal Association, and was a member of the American Legion Post 469, Wrightsville. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing poker with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son: Richard, husband of Laurie Leibfried; daughter: Christine Leibfried; granddaughters: Jessica and Sarah Waltz; great-granddaughter: Emma Yaukey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Janet Kriner; brothers: Francis A. (Bruzz) and Paul Leibfried.

Services were held Jan. 22 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia, with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial followed in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Tom’s memory to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster PA 17603.

Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at clydekraft.com.