Thomas F. McGuinness, 88, retired AT&T manager, had a strong work ethic, loved animals, Giants fan

By on August 2, 2017

Thomas F. McGuinness, 88, of Lititz, passed away at Moravian Manor on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

He was born in New York, N.Y., to the late Thomas J. and Florence (Nalty) McGuinness. Thomas and his wife, Liselotte (Huber) McGuinness, who he met and married in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army, celebrated 65 years of marriage last Dec. 6.

Having an extremely hard work ethic, Thomas retired as a manager from AT&T after 30 years of service. Growing up in New York, Thomas loved the New York Giants, and Vince Lombardi was his high school chemistry teacher. Thomas loved his kids and grandchildren. He had a fondness for all animals.

In addition to his loving wife, Liselotte “Peggy,” Thomas is survived by their four children: Maureen McGuinness; Patricia, wife of Chris Campanelli; Thomas McGuinness, husband of Jackie; and Peter McGuinness, husband of Mary Ann; nine grandchildren: Peter, Ryan, Michael, Amanda, Lynn and Christina McGuinness; and Jennifer, April and Gabrielle Campanelli.

Thomas was preceded in death by his brother: Joseph McGuinness.

A viewing will take place Thursday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the Mass at 1 p.m., with the Rev. James O’Blaney, C.Ss.R. as celebrant, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Private interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543; or to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.

  1. Evan Golieb

    October 20, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Tom was one of my first supervisors back in 1968. Over my years at the old AT&T Long Lines I had many supervisors. I remember Tom and he was always calm, and managed rather than supervised.

    Rest in peace old friend.

  2. Paul Dufficy

    October 20, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I remember Tom working on the District Staff. Very calm and quiet man . Rest In Peace .

