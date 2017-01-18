Home   >   Obituaries   >   Theodore ‘Ted’ J. Gottwald, 81, Lockheed Martin retiree, Lititz Springs Park caboose volunteer

Theodore “Ted” J. Gottwald, 81, of Lititz, passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at Maple Farm Nursing Center surrounded by his family.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Theodore and Mary (Grieger) Gottwald. Ted was the faithful husband to Geraldine “Gerry” M. (Schwartz) Gottwald, and together they shared 48 years of happy marriage.

Ted retired as an electrical engineer from Lockheed Martin. He built a live model steam locomotive called Catawatha. Ted spent many hours constructing his intricate train layout, which he designed himself and in which he took much pride. He enjoyed hiking and traveling with his wife and two daughters, as well as gardening vegetables. Ted was a volunteer at the Lititz Springs Park caboose, where he helped train enthusiasts from all over the country and the world. He was a former eucharistic minister at Our Lady Of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Moorestown, N.J.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Gerry, are two daughters: Regina Gottwald; and Maria Orrs, wife of Andrew; one grandson: Alfred Orrs; and a sister: Mary Ann Reynolds, wife of Lawrence.

Services were held Jan. 14 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. He was interred in Witness Park in Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916; or to Food for the Poor Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, P.O. Box 979002, Coconut Creek, FL 33097.

Online condolences can be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.

