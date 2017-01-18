- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Theodore D. Williams, 82, USAF vet, Manheim Auto Auction retiree, Hope Fire Company assistant chief
We celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Theodore D. “Ted” Williams, 82, of Manheim, formerly of Mount Joy, who went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, Jan. 12, 2017, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center following an illness of more than two years.
Born in Florin, he was the son of the late John H. and Thelma L. Helm Williams. He was the loving and devoted husband of Doris E. Long Williams. They marked their 58th anniversary on May 17.
Ted was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Manheim where he served as an usher, Sunday School literature secretary, and helped to mow the lawn. He was a 1953 graduate of the former Mount Joy High School. Prior to serving as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force, he served his country in the Army National Guard 899th Artillery Unit of the 28th Division.
He was employed by the former Raymark Co. in Manheim for 29 years as a methods engineer. He later was employed by Fisher Management Co. in Lancaster and retired from the Manheim Auto Auction in 2016 where he was employed as a lot manager for 19 years.
Ted was active with the Hope Fire Engine and Hose Company in Manheim for 25 years, and assistant chief for 13 of those years. He was a Red Cross instructor for both the fire company and Raymark. The fire company recognized his service by honoring him with a lifetime honorary membership. He was also a life member of the Mount Joy Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a former member of the Mount Joy Jaycees.
Ted and Doris traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. He volunteered in the restoration efforts of the East Broadtop Railroad in Orbisonia. For many years, he played softball in the Over 60 League, and the Boston Red Sox were his favorite professional baseball team. Ted also was an avid reader, particularly Louis L’Amour Western novels.
In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his two children: Craig A., husband of Theresa Woodbury Williams, of Lititz; and Lisa A., wife of Nicole Turgeon-Williams, of Takoma Park, Md.; a granddaughter: Alyssa L., wife of Justin Urban, of Mount Joy; and two siblings: Ronald, husband of Nancy Williams, of Mount Joy; and Patricia, wife of John Musser, of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by four brothers: John, Amer, Robert, and Richard Williams; and three sisters: Gladys Judd, Doris Wegman, and Peggy Jo Williams.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. All are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the church immediately following the service and prior to departure to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Hope Fire Engine and Hose Company, 83 S. Main St., Manheim, PA 17545; or to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042, earmarked Hospice.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the memorial service beginning the day following the service, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
