Thelma J. Steffy, 93, nurse, manager at Steffy medical practice, held famous Sunday suppers
Thelma J. Steffy, 93, of Lititz, and formerly a longtime resident of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Luther Acres in Lititz.
Thelma was the loving wife of the late Dr. Harry L. Steffy, who passed away Nov. 2, 2016.
She is survived by two daughters: Rosalind S., wife of Gary G. Krafft of Southport, N.C.; and Nancy K., wife of Jay R. Balmer, of Gibsonia; a daughter-in-law: Dr. Brigette Haagen-Steffy of Lititz; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband: Harry; Thelma was preceded in death by a son: Dr. Brian D. Steffy.
Thelma was born in Churchtown, and was a lifelong Lancaster County resident. She graduated from Ephrata High School and attended the Hahnemann School of Nursing in Philadelphia. Thelma was essential to the operation of her husband’s family medical practice in Ephrata as a nurse and office manager for 26 years.
Thelma was dedicated to her family and loved taking care of them. An immaculate housekeeper and great cook, her Sunday suppers were a regular event that would bring her family together.
Family trips to Hilton Head, S.C.; golfing with Harry; and going shopping with her family were some of Thelma’s favorite things to do.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.
