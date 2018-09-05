Thelma A. Buchter, 87, Kerr Glass retiree, mother of five, enjoyed time spent with her family
Thelma A. Buchter, 87, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Luther Acres.
She was born in Witmer to the late C. Milton and Margie (Graybill) Haines, and was the wife of the late Eugene M. Buchter, who passed away in 1988.
She was a member of Brunnerville United Methodist Church.
Thelma retired from the injection mold department of the former Kerr Glass Company. After retirement, she worked part-time in the kitchen at Wilbur Chocolate. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing pinochle, the Lotto, and doing puzzles. She was a woman of strong faith, caring, loving and generous to all she knew.
Thelma is survived by two sons: Douglas, husband of Donna (Carper) Buchter; Donald, husband of Debra (Radell) Buchter; three daughters: Gloria J., wife of Claude Young Jr.; Carla A., wife of Earl Dieffenderfer; Karen J. Millard; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two grandsons: Dustin and Daniel Buchter; five brothers: Harold Keihl, Charles, Richard, Ralph, Paul Haines; and two sisters: Mae Feister and Betty Rice.
Services were held Sept. 1 at Brunnerville United Methodist Church, Lititz, with Pastor Steven Rodgers officiating. Interment took place in the Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Thelma’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
