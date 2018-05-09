Terry ‘T.K.’ Keith, 71, WHS grad, City of Fort Collins sports program supervisor, loved Corvettes

Terry “T.K.” Keith, 71, died peacefully while surrounded by family at Pathways Hospice in Loveland, Colo., on Saturday, April 28, 2018 after a courageous fight against lung cancer.

He was born Dec. 19, 1946 to Russell and Ruth Keith, in Lancaster County. T.K. graduated from Warwick High School in 1964.

On Au. 12, 1981, Terry married Jan Radke and became stepfather to Jason and Jennifer Radke. His sons, Christopher and Zachary Keith were born in 1984 and 1986, respectively.

T.K. moved from Lititz to Colorado in 1969. T.K. became a passionate softball player, serving as catcher and then first baseman on local teams for more than 30 years. One of his greatest achievements was accompanying the County Line Farms Team, generously sponsored by Robert Becker, to the International Softball Congress (ISC) World Finals Tournament in Phoenix, Ariz., in 1977. In 2008, T.K. was inducted into the Colorado Softball Hall of Fame/Fast Pitch for his contributions to the game as a player and a manager.

Throughout his life, he was a dedicated and zealous fan of the Colorado State Rams, the Denver Broncos, the Avalanche, the Rockies and wrestler Braxton Keith.

Upon arriving in Colorado, T.K. swore he would never live anywhere else. The Rocky Mountains became his sanctuary and refuge. He loved to spend his days fishing, four-wheeling, and hunting. He often referred to Red Feather Lakes as “God’s Country” and he knew that Red Feather was where he wanted to spend all of his days. He had recently fulfilled his dream of building and furnishing a cozy cabin on property near one of his very best friends and near one of his favorite lakes (Nakomis).

T.K. lived in Fort Collins and Windsor, Colo. In 1973 he was hired by the City of Fort Collins to be a maintenance technician and soon after promoted to recreation leader and then supervisor. He ran the special needs program and was a tremendous advocate for the developmentally disabled and promoted the City’s active involvement in Special Olympics. He managed over 90 sports programs during his tenure with the city and was promoted to program administrator in charge of sports in 1994. He retired from the city in 2006 after 33 years of dedicated service. Never one to be idle, T.K. continued to work throughout his retirement as patrolman for Red Feather Storage and Irrigation.

In addition to loving the sports and the great outdoors, T.K. also loved Corvettes, country music, and golden retrievers. T.K. proclaimed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, serving as usher for several years.

Survivors include his beloved partner of 10 years: Phyllis Teumer; his children: Jason and Katie Radke (Cedar Park, Texas); Jennifer Radke (Cedar Park, Texas); Christopher and Kimberly Keith (Loveland, Colo.); and Zachary Keith (Loveland, Colo.); his grandchildren: Makenzie Radke, Tanner Radke, Jake Radke, Rowan Rodriguez, Madison Radke, Christopher Rodriguez, Griffin Radke, Braxton Keith, Maksim Keith, Paisley Keith, and Lilyan Keith; and his father: Russell Keith (Germania).

Terry was preceded in death by his mother: Ruth Hersh.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, Colo., Thursday, May 10, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Terry Keith to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

T.K. readily acknowledged the many blessings in his life: family, friends…time. He was incredibly dedicated to those he loved most: all four of his children and each of his 11 grandchildren. We consider ourselves blessed to have known him, to have loved him and to have the privilege of calling him “Dad” and “Papa”. He will always be missed.

“Cowboy Up”

Friends and family are encouraged to post tributes at goesfuneralcare.com. Goes Funeral Care, Fort Collins, Colo., handled the arrangements.