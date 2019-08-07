Terry L. Habecker, 72, retired Lift-All machinist, avid hunter, enjoyed antique cars
Terry L. Habecker, 72, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 following a battle with cancer.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur and Margaret Bair Habecker. He was the loving husband of Patricia “Pat” Ruhl Habecker, and they would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in December.
Retired in 2009, Terry was a machinist for Lift-All Company, Landisville, for 30 years. An avid hunter, he also enjoyed antique cars.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a son: Terry A. Habecker, companion of Jody Buchter of Lititz; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Jere A. Habecker.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Those desiring may send contributions in Terry’s memory to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Robert G. Herzer, 91, WWII vet, Vo-Tech teacher, active in the Lititz community and his church
Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away Tuesday,...
-
Violet E. Bauman, 85, WTHS grad, Sears manager, Cub Scout den mother, liked dinner shows
Violet E. Bauman, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on...
-
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens fan, enjoyed country western music
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens...
-
For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a year...
-
Paul K. Farrel, 88, farmer, bus and truck driver, enjoyed camping and softball, Phils fan
Paul K. Farrel, 88, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by...
-
James H. ‘Jim’ Africa: Service Announcement
A celebration of the life of James H. “Jim” Africa...
-
Gladys M. Frey, 90, worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, mother of six, enjoyed crocheting, baking
Gladys M. Frey, 90, of Stevens, and formerly of Lititz,...
-
Robert G. Herzer, 91, WWII vet, Vo-Tech teacher, active in the Lititz community and his church
Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away...
-
Violet E. Bauman, 85, WTHS grad, Sears manager, Cub Scout den mother, liked dinner shows
Violet E. Bauman, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully...
-
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens fan, enjoyed country western music
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tom McCarey says:
-
Don McGaw says:
-