Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, Root’s standholder, enjoyed the mountains, crafting, her family and dogs
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her second home in the village of Central.
She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Julie McCamant Van Zandt and the late Gordon R. Van Zandt.
She was self-employed, having a stand at Roots Market. She enjoyed the mountains, crafting, her family, and her two dogs.
She is survived by her life companion: Charles F. Ortlieb; children: Jason M. Krauskop, Tara L. Krauskop, and Amanda E.T. Krauskop; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a brother: H.N. Scott (Terri A.) Van Zandt; and a sister: Lucinda S. (Guy M.) DeBord.
The celebration of life service will be held at a later time.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit workmanfuneralhomes.com.
