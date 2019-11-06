Tana M. Brewer, 57, mother of three, worked for IU13, funny, tennis player, dog lover

On Monday evening, Oct. 28, 2019, Tana M. Brewer, 57, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Dawson and Doris Detwiler.

Tana was an intelligent, beautiful, funny and while slightly introverted, a very caring and loving soul. After meeting Brian at a friend’s raucous Fourth of July picnic in the early ‘80s, they dated and later married, raising three children: Cullen, Jordan, and Seth.

In the 37 years since meeting Brian and raising the family, Tana showed incredible fortitude, love, with sometimes biting sarcasm, and the patience of Job, putting up with antics and behavior of all four she lived with through the thick, thin, good, and bad life experiences. They consider themselves quite lucky to have had her as a wife and mother.

Tana’s adventures in the working field were numerous. Early in her career she worked as a social worker before earning her master’s degree and finding her calling as a school psychologist, first at the high school level and then for many years in the early intervention program at the IU13. She worked tirelessly along with the other behind the scenes angels who provided support, care, compassion and love for the often too overlooked and underappreciated, exceptional children and youth in the Lancaster-Lebanon Counties.

Tana also exhibited much love for her special interests. She really enjoyed the game of tennis, either playing or watching the pros: Borg and Federer being her favorites. She had a passion for certain types of music, especially Bowie, Mac, Stevie Wonder and an array of female and soul singers. Tana was also an outstanding cook and while often self-deprecating, she regularly spoiled Brian and the kids with super meals. She loved great food, fine wine (pinot grigio) and fine dining, especially at The Belevedere.

A champion for the dogs, she once worked grooming them and then welcomed them into her home, Jack and Moses being the two loved most. She was a savvy follower of politics, loved Broadway shows, bad TV movies, and also enjoyed curling up with a good book. While often looking completely distressed, she enjoyed watching her children in the various sporting events and other activities. Next to her family, however, Tana most loved the ocean and beach with Cape May being her favorite. She spent many evenings enjoying the sunsets on the beach near the point.

Although struggling with disease for more than five years, Tana never let illness nor the effects define her. Instead strength, fortitude, stubbornness, and the love for her family, friends, coworkers and caregivers emerged as a lesson all of us can learn from.

Tana is now in Heaven rejoicing with our Lord and Savior. Pain free, she is able to hug Cullen and her Father, pet the dogs and play tennis again, and that is truly a blessing.

Surviving Tana is her mother: Doris Detwiler; husband of 32 years: Brian; daughter: Jordan and husband Andrew Steege; son: Seth; sister: Terri Detwiler Williams; niece: Kelly Collins and family; nephew: Kyle Nauman; sister-in-law: Lynn Bowlus, husband of Tom; nephew: Tyler Bowlus; and numerous cousins and family; also lifelong friend: Dana McDonald; longtime friends: Jim Hoffer and Nanci Witek.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father: Dawson Detwiler; and son: Cullen Neil Brewer.

The family would like to thank and salute all the doctors, nurses, and care teams at the Barshinger Center for the care and compassion they show battling and treating the various, tough aspects of cancer, not only for Tana ,but for countless others.

A celebration of Tana’s life was held Nov. 2 at Yorgos, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may choose to make donations to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, (lancastergeneralhealth.org) or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602 (humanepa.org) in Tana’s name.

To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.