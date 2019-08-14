Home   >   Obituaries   >   Susanne Evans, 77, accountant, answering service worker, accomplished pianist with strong faith

August 14, 2019

Susanne Evans, 77, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz.

She was born in Scranton to the late Clifford J. and Ruth (Rebhorn) Manns. Susanne’s husband John “Jack” Evans Jr., died in 2008.

A 1959 graduate of Abington Heights High School, she completed night school for accounting and business at the University of Scranton. Susanne did accountant work most of her life, first for Northeastern National Bank and then Eureka Specialty Printing in the 1960s. Lastly, Susanne was an operator for a doctor’s answering service based in the Medical Arts Building in Scranton during the 1970’s.

She had a strong love for God and was a very knowledgeable student of the Bible. Susanne worshipped at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scranton and more recently at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lititz.

Susanne was one of the kindest persons you would ever meet. She was an accomplished piano player and was very much into art and music. She enjoyed crocheting and reading commentary and religious books.

Surviving family includes Susanne’s son: Kurt B. Brown, husband of Karen (Ditchkus), Lititz; daughter: Glynys B. LaBoon, wife of Lawrence LaBoon, Exton; four grandchildren: Bradley LaBoon, Philadelphia; Meredith LaBoon, Philadelphia; Elyse, wife of Ryan Thomas, Lititz; and Lauren Brown and significant other Oren Ormianer, Brownstown; and her granddaughter: Daphne Thomas.

In addition to her parents and husband, Susanne was preceded in death by her sister: Marcia Manns.

Susanne’s family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m., with Rev. Robert J. Myallis officiating, on Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz. Private interment will be in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.

Please omit flowers and kindly consider making a memorial contribution to the Salvation Army, at salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

