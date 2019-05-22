Susan L. Kipp Roschel, 62, enjoyed flowers, pizza, wine, and spending time with those she loved

Susan Lee Kipp Roschel, “Susie Q,” 62, left us with our beautiful memories on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019.

Weary of reading obituaries noting “someone’s courageous battle with death,” she would want you all to know that she died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors’ orders, and having the time of her life for more than six decades.

She enjoyed flowers, crossword puzzles, the Steelers, pizza, “tormented eggs,” wine, road trips, and just spending time with those she held near and dear to her heart.

Susie was born on Dec. 21, 1956 to John and Martha Fry Herdwig in the town of Williamsport.

Not being the bragging type, there is no need to list all of her accomplishments, the greatest of these was simply that she was a part of our lives and shared her love of life with us all.

Susie will be dearly missed by her husband: Clarence “Kippy” Kipp of Manheim; her mother: Martha “Meme” Herdwig of East Petersburg; her son: Matthew Roschel, married to Loretta, of Shippensburg, and their three children and one granddaughter; and her brothers: John Herdwig, married to Gina, of East Petersburg; John’s son: Ross Herdwig, of Lancaster; and Jim Herdwig of East Petersburg. Also missing her will be her sister-in-law: Suzanne Houck, married to Charlie, of Lancaster, and their two children, Adam Houck of Lancaster and Alycia, married to Adam Walker, of East Petersburg; brother-in-law: Rodney Kipp, married to Donna, of Beverly Hills, Fla. Last but not least, she will be truly missed by her loving and loyal friends: Cyndi (Cyd), Penny (Pen), and Pat (P. High), and all those lucky people who have had the pleasure of knowing this very special person who has touched so very many lives with her humor, kindness, and that beautiful smile.

Please don’t cry for her because she is gone; instead be happy that she was here and filled our lives with many hours of laughter and love and her beautiful smile.

At Susie’s request, there will be no funeral service, but there will be a private celebration of life.

If you have been blessed by knowing Susie and you would like to honor her memory, you may send a contribution to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, in her name or just do an unexpected random act of kindness for some unfortunate soul; that’s what Susie would do!

To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit spencefuneralservices.com.