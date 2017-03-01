- Roots and Blues 2017
Steven Z. Preziosi, 22, Warwick lacrosse player, enjoyed politics, music, snowboarding
Steven Z. Preziosi, 22, Lititz, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Born in Williamsport, he was the son of Darryl P. and Michele L. (Beach) Preziosi, of Lititz.
Steven graduated from Warwick High School in 2013. At Warwick, Steven played on the Varsity Lacrosse team. He attended Lock Haven University and Temple University studying political science. Steven’s dream was to be an attorney. He was unable to complete his studies due to chronic neurological Lyme disease.
Steven attended both Lancaster Evangelical Free Church and LCBC for many years. A driven, focused and motivated young man, Steven excelled in everything he pursued. He enjoyed snowboarding, music, boxing, politics, and visiting the beach with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister: Deanna Preziosi; a brother: Daniel Preziosi; both of Lititz; a maternal grandmother: Margo Beach; and maternal grandfather: David Beach; and paternal grandmother: Doris Preziosi; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather: Michael Preziosi.
Services were held Feb. 28 at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Lititz, with Pastor Tony Hunt officiating. Interment was in Witness Park, Lititz.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Steven’s memory to Focus on Lyme, at focusonlyme.org; 835 W. Warner Road, Suite 101-236, Gilbert, AZ 85233.
To send the family online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
