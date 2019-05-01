Steven D. Patterson, 65, Yellow Freight driver, actor, Shenandoah drummer, devoted to family

Steven D. Patterson, 65, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at his Clay Township home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Donald and Anna Grace (Koser) Patterson. Steve was the companion of Linda M. Rogers for 16 years.

He graduated from Hempfield High School and first worked as a director for Roadmaster and then as a truck driver for Yellow Freight.

Steve liked to make people laugh, he was fun loving and caring, he loved all animals and would not drive over a caterpillar. He truly loved and care for his family and was always there for his sister, Phyllis.

For several years Steve played the drums for various bands, and his own band, Shenandoah. He did some TV acting as an extra on “In the Heat of the Night” and in some Steve Martin movies.

Steve collected watches, was a member of the NRA, enjoyed NASCAR, and driving his S-Type Jaguar. He became an ordained minister online through the Universalist Church.

Surviving Steve are his companion: Linda Rogers; and her mother: Alice Rogers, Lititz; his sister: Phyllis M., wife of the late Franklin C. Smeltz, Manheim; and their children: Denise Russo (Joey), Bellefonte; and Eric Smeltz, Pittsburgh; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life was held April 20 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a memorial contribution to the PA SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.