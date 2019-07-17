Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth to spend eternity with his Father in Heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born in Myerstown, he was a son of the late John K. and Sadie Ruth (Ebright) Hostetter. Sterling was the beloved husband of Joan (Landis) Hostetter, and together they shared 24 years of marriage.
During World War II, Sterling honorably served his country with the U.S. Army in the 88th Infantry Division in the European theater (Italy). After the war, he was employed as a manufacturing supervisor for Hamilton Watch Company, later Hamilton Technology, from where he retired after 43 years of service. Following retirement, he drove school students for Manheim Township for 11 more years.
In earlier years, Sterling enjoyed hunting and gardening. In later years, he became an avid walker, was an active member of the Lititz Senior Center where he liked to play pinochle, and loved caring for his sheltie dogs. Sterling was a charter member of Son Light Bible Church, Lancaster.
Sterling was predeceased by his first wife: Phyllis M. (Herr) Hostetter, who passed in 1993.
Together they had four children: Dwayne L. Hostetter and his wife Susan of Lititz; Marilyn L. Keener and her husband Abram of Lancaster; Cindy J. Nielsen and her husband Gregory of Florida; and Gary B. Hostetter and his wife Lori of Manheim. He was affectionately known as “Pap Pap” to his grandchildren: Jennifer, Taylor, Monica, Christopher and Garrett; and his great-granddaughter: Paige.
The last of his siblings, he was preceded in death by brothers: Marvin, Harold, Clayton, Charles, Lester, Ira and Franklin; and sisters: Martha, Florence, Mary and Grace.
Funeral services were held July 11 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment followed at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sterling’s memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
