Stanley Leroy Kemery, 82, USMC vet, Bureau of Indian Affairs teacher and admin, outdoorsman
Stanley “Stan” Leroy Kemery, husband, father, grandfather, teacher and Marine, 82, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and meet up with his parents: Margaret and Theodore Kemery; and brothers: Billy, Walter and infant Michael Kemery, who preceded him in passing. Stan succumbed to health issues on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
He was born Aug. 15, 1936 on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota.
Stan will be greatly missed by his loving wife, D. Lorraine Ransom (Kemery). Stan and Lorraine were married June 28, 1958 at the Naval Chapel, San Diego Navy Base.
He is also survived by remaining brothers: Charles Kemery and his wife Dorothy of Wagner, S.D.; Russell Kemery and his wife Carmen of Tucson, Ariz.; Ted Kemery and his wife Donna of Pierre, S.D. Stan will be greatly missed by his two sons: Todd Kemery and his wife Mya of Lakeville, Minn.; and Barry Kemery and his wife Heather of Taneytown, Md.; and his two grandsons: Garrett Kemery and Clayton Kemery of Taneytown, Md.
Stan was a United States Marine Corps veteran, and served with units in the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California. A graduate of San Diego State with a bachelor’s degree in teaching and later a master’s degree from Grace Collage and Theological Seminary, Winona Lake, Ind.; He went on to teach and administer at schools in Kotzebue, Alaska for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Selma Elementary and Evergreen Jr. High, Selma and Cave Junction, Ore.; Lancaster Christian and Coatesville Christian Schools. Later Stan drove as an owner operator, professional truck driver for North America Van Lines and DART Transit Company.
Stan was an avid hunting and fishing advocate, and enjoyed doing both with family. Boating, camping, biking, snowmobiling and vacations with family were also favorites. He volunteered time as a Scout leader and a Little League baseball coach. He also volunteered time with various mission trips. His hobbies range from working in his workshop with various woodworking projects as well as small engine and mechanical repair. He had interests in antique tractors and old trucks and cars. Stan was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster.
Services were held on Feb. 27 at Shivery Funeral Home. Burial service will be at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke, S.D. He will be interred in Graceland Cemetery, Burke, S.D.
Sympathy cards and letters can be sent to the Kemery Family, 117 Oxford Drive, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to Calvary Church Missions, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Condolences may also be posted to shiveryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Lady Lions roar into the history books
Linden Hall captures first District title Linden Hall coach Bob...
-
Three straight District titles for Betancourt
Baron junior advances to States with Cade Zeamer Manheim Central...
-
Dickow, WHS girls 4×200 win golds at State Indoor Meet
Lady Warriors place second as a team Kate Dickow took...
-
Discussion on grief at ‘Resilience Series’
The Warwick School District invites parents, students and members of...
-
We built this city
Some people might think that 13 is an unlucky number....
-
Dorothy L. ‘Dot’ Weit, 84, L.H.S. grad, Warwick cafeteria worker, bowler, active in the community
Dorothy L. “Dot” Weit, 84, a life-long resident of Lititz,...
-
Stanley Leroy Kemery, 82, USMC vet, Bureau of Indian Affairs teacher and admin, outdoorsman
Stanley “Stan” Leroy Kemery, husband, father, grandfather, teacher and Marine,...
-
Lady Lions roar into the history books
Linden Hall captures first District title Linden Hall coach...
-
Three straight District titles for Betancourt
Baron junior advances to States with Cade Zeamer Manheim...
-
Dickow, WHS girls 4×200 win golds at State Indoor Meet
Lady Warriors place second as a team Kate Dickow...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Ruth Cook says:
-
Tia Leap says:
-
Jaime Craig says: