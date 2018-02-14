Stanley A. Zell
90, WWII vet, USPS and R.R. Donnelly worker, Lititz Lions life member
Stanley A. Zell, 99, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb.1, 2018 at the Landis Homes Retirement Community.
Born in Schoeneck, he was the son of the late, William R. and Katie Althouse Zell. He was the loving husband of Cleo L. Spayd Zell, and they would have observed their 74th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
In 1936 Stanley graduated from Rothsville High School. Stanley worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lititz for 35 years; he then was employed for 12 years for R.R. Donnelly & Sons Printing Company, Lancaster, where he handled the company mail. In his early years Stanley worked on a small family farm while he was employed at the post office.
During World War II, Stanley served in the U.S. Air Force. He was the oldest living member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, and was a member of the Rose of Sharon Sunday school class. Stanley volunteered for Meals on Wheels for the Lititz area, and was a life member of the Lititz Lions Club. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling, and reading.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Cleo, are two sons: Douglas L., husband of Martha Zell of Lancaster; William H. Zell of Narberth; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister: Mary Jane Zell of Lancaster.
Preceding him in death are two brothers: William and John Zell; and four sisters: Katherine Zimmerman, Shirley Wright, Dorothy Oxenrider, and Phyllis Hess.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stanley’s memorial service in the East Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes Retirement Community, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, on Friday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. Friends may visit with the family in the East Bethany Chapel on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Stanley’s memory to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
