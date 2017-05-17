Sklyar A. Heffner, 17, intern at Sechan Electronics, loved animals, music

Skylar Ann Heffner, 17, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2017 at home.

Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of Jessica and Donald Smith. Sky was a sister to Tecia and Desiree Smith, and to Rhiannon Schlegel; granddaughter to Suzette Tipton; and the great-granddaughter of Samuel Heffner. Sky was also a beloved friend of many.

Sky was a student and intern at Sechan Electronics, Lititz. She loved all animals, playing video games, and most of all, music.

Sky’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz,. Friends will be received by the family prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Teen Hope, c/o Samaritan Counseling Center, 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.

To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.