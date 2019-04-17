Siv E. Cacamis, 97, Sweden native, mother of four
Siv Elizabeth Cacamis died in Lititz, on April 8, 2019. She was 97. Siv’s long life was marked by incredible strength, a love for beauty, and deep devotion to her family.
Siv was born on June 18, 1921 in Karlstad, Sweden. She moved to New York City in 1937 where she met and married Joseph Cacamis in 1942. They settled on Long Island. They had four children: Barbara Cacamis, Wendy Weinstein, Mark Cacamis, and Donna Bodony. Siv became a widow in 1970 and lost Barbara in 2006. Siv retired to Mobile, Ala. Later, she moved to Rochester, Mich., and finally to Lancaster.
She was a grandmother to six and great-grandmother to four. She is survived by her children: Wendy and Richard Weinstein of Lititz; Mark and Katherine Cacamis of Midlothian, Va.; Donna and Larry Bodony of Lexington, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David Cacamis of Salt Lake City, Utah; Marie Mobley (Clint Mobley) and their two children of Saraland, Ala.; Holly Bodony of Philadelphia; and Rachel Bodony of New York City; and Joshua Weinstein of New York City; and Jessica Evans (Daniel Evans) of Falls Church, Va., and their two children.
Services will be held graveside on Long Island in May. A memorial service for Siv will be held at Moravian Manor on a future date.
The family would like to honor their mother’s memory with gifts to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. Condolences may be shared at cremationsocietyofpa.com.
