Shirley I. Westlake, 79, partner in Westlake Tours, loved people and had an infectious laugh

Shirley I. Westlake, 79, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was born in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, to the late Malcom and Loretta Pratt Isbister, and graduated from Woodstock Collegiate Institute.

Shirley always enjoyed traveling and mixing with the people. Everywhere she went, she immediately made new friends. She could go into a room and just light it up. Her sense of humor and her infectious laugh always brightened the day. Even if she knew no one there, she would make friends with strangers and would immediately be deep in conversation, with everyone she met. She was always very well received.

She will truly be missed by all her bus buddies. She loved the tours and especially the casino tours. Shirley was married to her husband Bill for 56 years and they were rarely separated as they worked together in all their ventures, as full partners and owners of Westlake Tours.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband: Bill; siblings; granddaughters; nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of Shirley’s life at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 20, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Future inurnment will take place in Innerkip Cemetery in Innerkip Ontario, Canada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

