Home   >   Obituaries   >   Sheila E. Turnbull, 71, owned Sheila Lyerly’s Beauty Lounge, Warwick band front volunteer

By on September 13, 2017

Sheila E Lyerly-Turnbull, 71, of Lancaster, and formerly of Lititz, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Lewis “Jack” Lyerly, who passed away in 1986; and the late John C. Turnbull Jr., who died in 2006. Born in Augusta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Sarah N. Sherick Eberly.

Sheila retired after working over 20 years as an insurance agent for Engle Hambright and Davies, Inc. She has also worked in years past at the cafeteria at Warwick High School. She had also owned Sheila Lyerly’s Beauty Lounge in Lititz.

An active volunteer with her daughters’ activities, she had assisted with Girl Scouts, served as a seamstress for the Warwick Marching Band Front, as well as many other organizations. Sheila was an active long-time member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughters: Janene D., married to Eric R. Oehme of Lititz; Crista A. Kimble of Lancaster; Kate E. Percival of Sturgis, Mich.; stepson: Chadd Turnbull of Cape Coral, Fla.; stepdaughter :Jackie Lyerly of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren: Brandon, Joshua, Madisen, Jackson, and Olyvia; a sister: Nadine Mozingo of Elizabethtown; and her brother: Charles G. Eberly Jr of Lancaster.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Sept., 14, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Service to follow. Interment will be in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sheila’s memory to St Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.

To send an online condolence, go to SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

 

