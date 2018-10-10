Home   >   Obituaries   >   Sharon E. Overton, 60, State of NJ worker, St. Richard Catholic member, athletic, Phillies fan

Sharon E. Overton, 60, of Manheim, formerly of Hamilton Township, Mercer County, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Sharon was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie Majewski Wiacek. She was the loving wife of George L. Overton, and they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this past August.

Sharon was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. For 34 years, she worked as a procurement specialist for the State of New Jersey. In her youth, Sharon was very athletic and played softball and soccer. She was a proud member of the Lennoxville Athletic Women’s Auxiliary, Trenton, N.J. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies Fan.

Surviving in addition to her husband, George, is a daughter: Stephanie, wife of Richard Whitehouse of Manheim; a granddaughter: Penelope Rose Whitehouse; two sisters: Joanne, wife of Dominic Garofalo; and Virginia, wife of John Butchko, both of New Jersey; and a brother: John, husband of Helen Wiacek of Oklahoma.

Services were held Oct. 6 at St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim, with Rev. Father Stephen D. Weitzel as celebrant. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory to St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 N. Oak St., Manheim, PA 17545; or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

