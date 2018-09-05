Shannon M. Collins, 33, corrections officer, mother of three, enjoyed painting, OCMD trips
Shannon M. Collins, 33, of Manheim died unexpectedly at home on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Born in Misawa, Japan, on June 18, 1985, she was the daughter of Pete and Beth Johnson Guzman of Lancaster. She was the loving wife of Jonathan P. Collins, and they would have celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in September.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are three children: Kadance, John and Alexandra, all at home; a brother: Peter, husband of Sammie Guzman of Ogden, Utah; nephews: Hudson and Clark; several grandmothers; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving are her furever daughters: Jamie and Brindle.
Shannon graduated from St. John’s Catholic School, Plattsburg, N.Y.; and HACC, Lancaster in 2008 where she earned a degree in criminal justice. She worked as a corrections officer in Lancaster for several years. Her interests included flowers, animals of all sorts, arts, pranking her children and traveling to the mountains and Ocean City, Md. She was extremely talented with a paintbrush no matter the size of the canvas. Her artwork will live forever in the minds of those fortunate enough to have seen them. Shannon loved helping others in need. She truly will be missed by
Services were held Sept. 4 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Shannon’s memory to Furever Friends, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
