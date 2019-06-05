Sara ‘Sally’ Ann Roberts, 88, Neiman Marcus floral arranger, Conestoga Herb Guild president, history buff

Sara “Sally” Ann Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at UPMC Lititz with her family present on her way to be with Jesus.

Sara was born at Providence Hospital in Beaver Falls on July 15, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Howard William Murray and Florence Estermyer Murray.

Sara’s childhood was spent in Beaver Falls. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School and attended the Divine Providence Institute of Art in Pittsburgh. She and her family traveled to Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey and Spain. Sara liked the southwest and visited Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. She made many trips to Mount Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon in Utah. At one time she and her husband had two homes. For six years, they traveled across the country every six months between Las Vegas and Lititz, finally settling in Lititz near most of her family.

Sara had always been interested in flowers and gardening; Native American history; old-time movies, especially old westerns; and the Civil War. She spent a number of years working as a flower arranger for some large companies including Neiman Marcus in Texas. Sara, over the years, continued to work in flower shops in Lancaster and Las Vegas. Her interest in herbs’ medical and food enhancement properties led her, in the mid-nineties, to become the president of the Conestoga Herb Guild.

Sara’s interest in Native Americans fueled her hunting for petroglyphs of various tribes. She often attended powwows when she could, and accumulated a large collection of Native American artifacts.

In consequence of Sara’s interest in our history, she participated as a player in the Landis Valley Museum’s reproduction of the facilities and activities of the Victorian Era. In Las Vegas, she was a tour guide at the facilities at Red Rock Canyon.

She was preceded in death by her first husband: Bernie Fischer.

Sara is survived by her loving husband: Alan J. Roberts; her daughter: Barbara Blackwell; her son: Michael Gauvey; her daughter: Kira Morgan; her sister: Florence “Sis” Keller; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sara’s life will be held for family and dear friends at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543.

