Sara Jane Melzer, 92, Linden Hall grad and employee, lay minister at St. James Catholic Church

November 14, 2018

Sara Jane Melzer, 92, of Manheim and formerly of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Utica, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Pearl Jones McDade. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. Melzer, who died in 1997.

In her earlier years, she was a secretary at Linden Hall School, Lititz. Sara Jane graduated in 1948 from the former Linden Hall High School, Lititz and she was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz where she served as a lay minister.

She is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral services were held at Pleasant View Retirement Community on Nov. 12, with Rev. Father James O’Blaney C.Ss.R officiating. Interment was in Lititz Moravian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Sara Jane’s memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

