Home   >   Obituaries   >   Sandra L. Bossert, 78, worked at High Associates, long-time Trinity UCC member, tennis player

Sandra L. Bossert, 78, worked at High Associates, long-time Trinity UCC member, tennis player

By on October 3, 2018

Sandra L. “Sandy” Bossert, 78, of Lititz, died on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Born in Doylesburg, she was the daughter of the late Eugene M. and Thelma R. Wiser Shearer, and the wife and best friend of Lee A. Bossert, to whom she had been married for 59 years.

Sandy was a graduate of Lewistown High School. She attended Harrisburg Institute of Medical Arts and worked in a medical office before marrying. She was a homemaker while she and Lee raised their children and then worked part-time at Atlantic Breeders and later High Associates.

Sandy was active in Trinity United Church of Christ, East Petersburg where she was a member for more than forty years. She was a deacon and served on various committees over the years.

Sandy and Lee were interested in sports and spent many years playing tennis. Her favorite sports teams were the Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. They enjoyed Spring Training in Florida for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter: Beth of Lititz; son: Curtis of Lancaster, boyfriend of Michele; grandchildren: Michelle (married to Phillip Stauffer), Kevin, and Hillary (married to Logan Davis); brother: Ronald of Carlisle, husband of Peg; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, who was born prematurely and died at birth.

Services were held Sept. 29 at Trinity United Church of Christ, East Petersburg, with Pastor Chris Rankin officiating. She was interred in Trinity UCC Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to Clare House, 344 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602; Tabor Community Service, 308 E. King St. #1, Lancaster, PA 17602; or Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.

Visit Sandy’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *