Sandra J. Rothermel, 80, Ferotec worker, Manheim VFW member, loved going to Wildwood

Sandra J. Rothermel, 80, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019.

Born in Three Springs, Sandra was the daughter of the late Glenn and Myrtle Smith Moore. She was the loving wife of Robert A. Rothermel, to whom she was married for 46 years on July 1.

She will be missed by her two daughters: Sonja Scott married to Harold Kenderdine of Genesee; and Sharon M. married to Ricky Funk of Mount Joy. Her five grandchildren: Stacy (Cliff) Parsons, Connie Funk, Scott Funk, and Cara and Nathaniel Pott; and six great-grandchildren, will miss her special love and hugs. Also surviving is her brother: Wilbur Moore; and two sisters: Tonya (Barney) Barnhart and Connie Mumper.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Dick and Glenn Moore.

She was employed by the former Raymark Industries, Wyeth Labs and most recently Ferotec Friction Co. She was a Life Member of the VFW Post 5956 Auxiliary, Manheim. Sandra loved going with her family to vacation in Wildwood, N.J., and traveling to western destinations such as Alaska and Arizona. She was a special person who loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.

Services were held Feb. 11 at Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy. Interment was in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice, 4660 Trindle Road #204, Camp Hill, PA 17011 would be deeply appreciated.

Online condolences can be sent through sheetzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the care of Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy.

