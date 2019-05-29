Samuel Wayne Esch, 74, self-employed building contractor, avid missionary, carpenter, LEFC member

Samuel Wayne Esch, 74, passed away May 23, 2019 at Brethren Village, Lititz.

Sam is survived by his wife, Stella Hershey Esch, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage on April 17.

He is also survived by his two daughters: Melissa (Scott) Zook, of Tanzania, Africa; and Angie (Tom) Lohr, of Lancaster; and seven grandchildren: Abigail Zook; and Whitney, Dawson, Karina, Alex, Victor and David Lohr. He is also survived by four siblings: Vernon (Reta) Esch, Lillian (John) Martin, Doris (Jim) Mellinger and Elizabeth Boyce.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon and Anna Esch, formerly of New Holland.

Sam enjoyed carpentry work for a number of years before becoming self-employed as a building contractor for 30 years.

He served on numerous mission trips to Ecuador and Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Grenada, Barbados, Far East Russia, Ireland, Kenya, and Uganda as well as participating in Voluntary Service in Florida and Mennonite Disaster Service in multiple states. Sam was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz.

Sam was a faithful follower of Jesus throughout life’s many ups and downs. Sam was devoted to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, singing, playing games, riding bike, and joking around.

Services were held May 26 at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Lititz.

Memorial donations in memory of Sam may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse, at samaritanspurse.org.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.