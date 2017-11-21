Samuel K. Beiler, Infant, Lititz

Samuel K. Beiler, the son of Paul B. and Mary King Beiler of 2800 Butter Road, Lititz, was stillborn on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.

Besides his parents, he is survived by maternal grandparents: Levi and Rebecca Stoltzfus King; paternal grandparents: Amos and Fannie Beiler Beiler; and aunts and uncles.

The interment was in Upper Millcreek Cemetery.

Furman Home for Funerals, Leola, was entrusted with the arrangements.