S. Christine Mummert, 73, ran Creative Fitness, philanthropist, avid volunteer, traveler, mother of four

S. Christine Mummert, 73, of Lititz, was involved in a bicycle accident and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Raised in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles A. and S. Elizabeth (Yaukey) Bikle, and the beloved wife of Robert D. Durand.

Christine graduated from Goucher College and The University of Pennsylvania, receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. She worked as a social worker briefly before opening Creative Fitness, where she provided fitness programs for seniors. Christine had an insatiable passion to help others.

A philanthropist and activist, Christine was the driving force behind many campaigns that advocated for people and communities in need. She was on the president’s board of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and Lutheran World Relief (LWR), and was the malaria campaign coordinator for the Lower Susquehanna synod of the ELCA. She was also an active board member of the Harrisburg YWCA and PEO.

In addition to keeping active with charitable organizations, Christine loved to stay physically active through cycling, skiing, walking and dancing. She was a member of the Harrisburg Bike Club, the Kick and Gliders Cross Country Ski Club, and the Tap Pups dance group. She and her husband annually took ski trips in the western U.S., explored the world through bicycle tours, and frequently walked together.

Christine loved traveling and experiencing other cultures. She had traveled to over 33 countries through both personal vacations and mission trips. Christine hosted exchange students, taught ESL to children in Slovakia, and taught herself German and was working on Spanish. She deeply appreciated all the world had to offer.

Christine was a devout Christian and an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Neffsville, where she also sang in the church choir.

Family and friends were the most important thing to Christine. She cherished these relationships through the joy shared in them. She especially enjoyed hosting dinners followed by an evening walk together.

Her positive outlook, spirited nature, and brilliant smile were Christine’s trademarks. She was incredibly driven to give opportunity to those who were less fortunate and advocate for people in need. There was never a road block, always an opportunity.

Christine will be dearly missed by her loving husband of five years: Robert Durand; her children; Dan Mummert and wife Sara Tucker, Laura Mummert and fiancé Cassie Brown, Karin Long, and Jonathan Durand and wife Cathy, and grandchildren: Alex, Sage, and Carson Mummert; Dylan Forrester; and Liam Long. She is also survived by brothers: Charles Bikle and his wife Laura, Dr. Daniel Bikle MD and his wife Betsy; along with nieces and nephews: Michael Bikle; Christine Bikle; Hilary Guthrie and her husband Ned, and their children, Charlie and Christine.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband: Earl L. Mummert.

A memorial service to honor Christine will be held Wednesday Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christine Mummert Global Mission Memorial Fund at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601; or the Earl and Christine Mummert Fund of The Greater Harrisburg Foundation.

To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.