Ryan E. Martin, 41, Lanc. Co. Christian School teacher and coach, youth pastor, sports fan
Ryan E. Martin, 41, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly from an unknown heart condition and went to be with his Lord on Jan. 2, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Katelyn “Katie” Capp Martin, with whom he shared 13 years of marriage this past May. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Glen E. and Susan Sheaffer Martin of Lititz.
Ryan was a graduate of Warwick High School and earned a B.S. in both Bible studies and education from Lancaster Bible College. He earned his Masters of Education from Cabrini College.
He had been a health and physical education teacher at Lancaster County Christian School, teaching in the middle school and high school levels for the past nine years. In addition to teaching, he also loved coaching and had been the JV and varsity basketball coach at Lancaster Christian. He had also been working as a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway Realty for the past year.
A fan of all kinds of sports, especially Philadelphia teams, he was a huge Eagles fan, and achieved his lifelong dream to see the Eagles win a Super Bowl. He enjoyed playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends.
Ryan’s faith was a great part of his life, attending Calvary Church of Lancaster. He had also served in the past as a youth pastor at Ebenezer E.C. Church in Brownstown.
In addition to his wife: Katie; and his parents: Glen and Susan; Ryan is survived by his children: Greyson and Lila; his brother: Scott, married to Erin Martin; and his sister: Natalie, married to Joel Martin, both of Lititz; his maternal grandmother: Catherine Freeman of Lititz, and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held Jan. 8 at Calvary Church, Lancaster. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Ryan’s family kindly asks that contributions be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
