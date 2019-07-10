Ruth Sklaroff, 89, survived by two daughters, enjoyed flower arranging, old movies

Ruth Sklaroff, 89, of Lititz, passed away June 29, 2019, at Moravian Manor.

Born June 8, 1930, in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Minnie Shair. She was the widow of Sidney Sklaroff.

Ruth enjoyed flower arranging and watching old movies.

Surviving are her daughters: Idee Winfield and husband Randy Bushong, and Holly Clemens and husband Ronald Clemens; stepson: David Sklaroff; stepdaughter: Susan Skarloff-Van Hook and husband Gregory Van Hook; daughter-in-law: Paula Doering; grandchildren: Jared and Adam Clemens, Adrienne Licata, Kendall Moffet Sklaroff, and Alexander Van Hook; and great-grandchildren: Sophia and Vivian Licata.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. Condolences may be posted to cremationsocietyofpa.com.