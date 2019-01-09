Ruth Reardon, 90, owned Fivepointville Hotel, Hildy’s Tavern, treated all strangers like friends
Ruth J. Reardon, 90, of Mahanoy City, and previously of Lititz, died peacefully on Dec. 29, 2018 surrounded by family.
Born in Mahanoy City on June 11, 1928, she was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Greiner) Thomas. Her husband, Leo, died in December 1996.
She was a business woman, owning and operating the Fivepointville Hotel and The End. With her husband Leo, she owned and operated the Historic GreenTree Inn and Hildy’s Tavern. Ruth never met a stranger and was a friend to all. She cherished her family and was a wonderful mother and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a life full of laughter and fun. She enjoyed many summers at the bay, spending time at the beach, crabbing, and driving her boat.
Ruth is survived by two daughters: Donna R. of Lititz; and Alicia A. (wife of Ronald P. Snavely) of Quarryville; four grandchildren: Damon, Kerri, Jenna and Kristin; and six great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Sullivyn, Sawyer, Adrian, Callie and Colin.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: Teddy and Bobby Thomas.
Ruth’s celebration of life and interment will be at the privacy of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Ephrata girls hold on to beat Warwick, 38-37
The Ephrata girls can’t change the fact that they’ve had...
-
Balanced attack leads Warwick past Ephrata
Leading 33-13 at the half Tuesday in Ephrata, Warwick’s boys...
-
Late surge lifts L-S to win over the Barons
The Manheim Central boys’ game plan was working just like...
-
Wolfe on familiar ground
New Warwick School Resource Officer has been a fixture at...
-
Tractor Supply extension OK’d; Dollar General plans withdrawn
The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a...
-
Warwick Board re-organizes
Unlike its initial 2018 meeting, the Warwick Township Board of...
-
Moving ‘Fourth’
This year’s Independence Day logo has been revealed, six months...
-
Ephrata girls hold on to beat Warwick, 38-37
The Ephrata girls can’t change the fact that they’ve...
-
Balanced attack leads Warwick past Ephrata
Leading 33-13 at the half Tuesday in Ephrata, Warwick’s...
-
Late surge lifts L-S to win over the Barons
The Manheim Central boys’ game plan was working just...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Lisa Feerrar says:
-
-
Anthony Styer says:
Jeff
January 9, 2019 at 7:46 pm
Ruth you will be missed!I’m so glad that I got know you. Say hello to my mom and dad and have a cold one from me