Ruth Kraybill Bixler, 95, EHS grad, Olmstead Air Force Base worker, Faith Bible Church member
Ruth Haldeman Kraybill Bixler, 95, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Lizzie (Haldeman) Kraybill. Ruth was the wife of the late Harold C. Bixler, who passed away on June 3, 2012.
Ruth was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1942. After her graduation, Ruth worked for Armstrong Industries, Marietta. Later, she worked at the former Olmstead Air Force Base in Middletown until its closure in 1968. She and her late husband were transferred to Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where she retired and returned to Pennsylvania. Ruth enjoyed travel, gospel music and flowers. She faithfully attended Faith Bible Church in Mount Joy.
She is survived by two sisters: Naomi Irvin and Geraldine Longenecker, both of Mount Joy; two sisters-in-law: Nancy Bixler of Elizabethtown, and Elsie Ebersole of Annville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters: Selena Henny and Erma Risser; and two brothers: David and Donald Kraybill.
A funeral service honoring Ruth’s life was held at Faith Bible Church, Mount Joy, on Nov. 22. Interment followed in East Donegal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth may be directed to Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Online condolences may be directed to sheetzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy.
-
-
