Ruth E. Kapral Griffin, Lititz Moravian member, retired registered nurse, counseled grieving families
Ruth E. (Shook) Kapral Griffin died at her home in Lititz on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Williamsport.
In addition to her husband: Rev. Jerry J. Griffin; she is survived by her children: Michael J. Kapral Jr. (Maureen E.) of Henderson, Nevada; Marty Lynn Ahart (Joseph M.) of Lake Hopatcong, N.J.; and Mark D. Kapral (E. Courtney) of Annapolis, Md. Also, surviving is her stepdaughter: Anne M. Kapral (Vincent M.) of La Mesa, Calif.; and stepson: John W. Griffin (Amy) of Mooresville, Ind. She had nine grandchildren and a sister.
At 17 she entered the Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing in Elmira, N.Y. Her diploma was earned in 1961. This degree served as the foundation for a lifetime of service as bedside nurse, physician’s office staff nurse, college campus nurse, summer camp nurse, staff education nurse, wellness specialist, bereavement facilitator, employee health nurse, trainer of trainers, occupational health nurse and a family service manager/pre-need counselor at a funeral home.
She attained credentials as a registered nurse in New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania and from the American Academy of Bereavement. Also, she was a member of the Association of Death Education and Counseling.
Her personal life was embodied in relationships with her family and many long-time friends. In addition, she was a committed member of First Presbyterian Church of Corning, N.Y. She filled many functions in the life of that congregation as well as in the community. The latter included volunteering for a hospice, membership in the hospital auxiliary, the philharmonic society, Planned Parenthood and the American Red Cross. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, Salem United Church of Christ in Rohrerstown, Lititz Moravian Church, and First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
She held membership in the Alumni Associations of Williamsport (Pennsylvania) High School Class of 1958 and of the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing. Along with her husband, she received commendation and for the establishment of The Children’s Memory Garden on the campus of HealthPark Medical Center and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. Her recognition included her caring service with bereaved families.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Corning, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Hope Annex Cemetery.
The family asks in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, gifts in memory of Ruth may be made to Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association, L. D. Clute Educational Building, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14905; or to First Presbyterian Church, 1 E. First St., Corning, NY 14830; or to Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Memory Garden in Fort Myers, c/o Lee Health Foundation, P. O. Box 2218, Fort Myers, FL 33902-2218.
Arrangements have been made through the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. An extended life story is available online at snyderfuneralhome.com.
