Ruth E. Aument, 65, Warwick High School grad, mother of two, Elstonville Sportsman’s Assoc. member

December 12, 2018

Ruth E. Aument, 65, of Manheim passed away on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Janet Wise. She was the wife of Gerald E. Aument and they celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in October.

Ruth graduated from Warwick High School in 1973 and she was a lifetime member of the Elstonville Sportsman’s Association.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son: Joseph Aument at home; two brothers; and a sister.

She was preceded in death by a son: Jesse Aument.

Per Ruth’s request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ruth’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

