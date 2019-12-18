Ruth B. (Risser) Hershey, 100, Lititz COB deacon, mother of five, an active volunteer at Brethren Village
Ruth B. (Risser) Hershey, 100, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was born in Warwick Township to Jacob and Edna (Buchen) Risser in 1919 and grew up on the Risser farm with her nine siblings, who preceded her in death. Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday this past July.
Ruth married Elwood D. Hershey in 1938 and spent much of her married life maintaining a welcoming home, serving as a lifetime deacon at Lititz Church of the Brethren, and raising five children: Etta Jean (Harold) Kern, Orpha (Peter) Lewis, Dan (Caroline) Hershey, Barbara (Alan) Platt and JoLynn (Lewie) Shine.
She is survived by four children; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband: Elwood; daughter: Barbara Hershey Platt; sons-in-law: Harold Kern and Peter Lewis; and a granddaughter: Deborah Lynn Kern.
One of the great joys of Ruth’s life was volunteering at the Village Center at Brethren Village where she and Elwood retired. She could be found there most Tuesdays and Thursdays selling stamps and sharing stories and laughs with the other residents. The family would like to thank Brethren Village and its employees for providing the wonderful, safe environment in which she thrived for so many years.
Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at Brethren Village, Wolfe Auditorium, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in their...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German...
-
Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve Second and third generation Americans...
-
Meet Nicha, LBPD’s new K-9 officer
She’s beautiful, sleek, and a rising star in Lititz. The...
-
♫ Sounds of the season ♪
The music departments of Warwick High School and Warwick Middle...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German...
-
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, Salem UMC member, had great sense of humor, loved her family
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, Dec....
-
Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured...
-
Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve Second and third generation...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
-
-
Shaun King says: