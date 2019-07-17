Ruth A. Shonk, 86, Brethren Village resident, survived by four children
Ruth A. Shonk passed away at Brethren Village on July 5, 2019 at the age of 86. One of 17 children, Ruth was the youngest daughter of the late Aaron B. and Elma Ober Binkley.
She will be missed by her four children: Dawn (Robert) Houff of Elizabethtown; Douglas (Jeanette Kline) Shonk of Goldvein, Va.; Cathy Hower of Mount Joy; and Colleen Metzler of Middletown.
Ruth was grandma to six grandchildren: Emily (Greg) Edwards of Nellysford, Va.; Jennifer (Christopher Johnson) Houff of Singapore; Nathan (Krista Kerns) Shonk of Oakton, Va.; Bethany (Georgia Newlin) Houff of Harrisonburg, Va.; Ryan (Leanne Thoman) Metzler of Middletown; and Jeremy Metzler, who predeceased her.
Her family also includes five great-grandchildren and a step great-grandson: Levi and Naomi Edwards, Emerson Shonk, Tyler and Olivia Metzler and Jacob Thoman.
Three of her 16 siblings survive: Earl, Kenneth and Harry Binkley.
In accordance with Ruth’s wishes, services are private and at the convenience of the family. An informal gathering to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held July 20 at noon in the Fieldcrest Great Room at Brethren Village, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial gift to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or to the Good Samaritan Fund, Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543-9414.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy.
-
