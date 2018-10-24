Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark

Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 15, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Helen Hertzler Nauman. She was the loving wife of Elmer E. Huber Jr. for 64 years on March 13.

A graduate of the former Manheim High School, Ruth was employed by the former W.H. Noggle and Sons garment factory in Manheim for 20 years and retired from the former Manheim Garment Company. In addition to shopping and collecting teddy bears, she enjoyed spending Sundays at Hersheypark and trips to the beach at Atlantic City, Md.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother: Paul Nauman.

A funeral service was held on Oct. 19 at Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Milagro Initiative, 312 N. Barbara St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Services, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

