Russell Dean Horrocks, Formidable athlete, health and phys ed teacher, coach, persistent optimist

Russell Dean Horrocks, of Lititz, formerly of Levittown, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Born in Bristol, he was the son of Robert and Norma (Cortsen) Horrocks. A 1976 graduate of Neshaminy High School and 1980 graduate of Temple University, Russ began his career as a health and physical education instructor.

He continued his lifelong enthusiasm for the healthy development and training of students and athletes through his work in designing and selling park recreation/playground equipment, coaching and mentoring hundreds of athletes.

Russ himself was a formidable athlete on countless teams including baseball, football, and the Temple University Crew team. As a coach, Russ dedicated his life to years of training and mentoring championship athletes and received the Greater Philadelphia Track and Field Coaches Association award for years of service.

After a lifetime of training and service, Russ will be inducted into the Neshaminy High School Hall of Fame for caching Track and Cross Country this spring.

His life touched all who knew him. No one can ever forget how he made them feel. He dedicated his life to his family, his friends and the many athletes he coached and mentored. A persistent optimist amidst enduring medical issues and challenges, he never gave in.

The world is a better place because of Russ. We will always be grateful, yet our hearts are broken by the loss. His light will always shine bright through everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years: Gail; his son: Russell; two brothers: Robert and Steve Horrocks; close friends and colleagues; and the countless athletes he trained.

A celebration of his life is to be planned at a later date in Bucks County.

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

