Rufus Sylvania Faison, Navy vet, Philly Gas Works retiree, skilled carpenter, artist, jazz fan
Rufus Sylvania Faison, son of the Rev. Moses and Mary Shaw Faison, was born on May 7, 1926 in Faison, N.C. He was called home on Dec. 26, 2018.
The family moved to Philadelphia when Rufus was a child, where he was educated in the Philadelphia school system. In 1944, at the age of 18, Rufus left school and joined the United States Navy.
He was honorably discharged in 1946, and returning to Philadelphia, he married Mary Elizabeth Colbert in 1948. This union produced a son: Rufus Jr.; and two daughters: LuAnn and Rita.
In 1954, he began working for the Philadelphia Gas Works from which he retired in 1988, after 34 years of service.
Rufus was an excellent artist. He enjoyed drawing in pencil and charcoal. His other hobbies included playing guitar and listening to jazz. He was also a skilled carpenter and used that skill to help many of his family members and friends. In 2004, Rufus brought his friendly disposition to Lititz, where he lived for the remainder of his life.
Rufus is preceded in death by his wife: Mary; his six brothers: Dewasky, Rudolph, Scott, Moses, Julian, Daniel; three sisters: Mildred, Dottie, Margery; and his parents.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Rufus Jr., LuAnn and Rita; sons-in-law: Richard and Alberto; daughter-in-law: Merieme; two sisters-in-law: Marlene and Barbara; six grandchildren: Rufus, Sarita, Richard, Maria, Hela, Anna; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
Services will be held Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at True Light Fellowship, 6400 Arleigh St., Philadelphia. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Chelton Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Condolences may be posted at terryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Terry Funeral Home, Philadelphia.
