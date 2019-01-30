Rufus B. Ginder, 88, Steffy truck driver, experimental gardener, enjoyed long motorcycle rides

Rufus B. Ginder, 88, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Benjamin S. and Stella Brandt Ginder. He was the loving husband of the late Anna Murry Ginder, who died in October of 2018.

At the young age of 15 Rufus began working at the farm of Paul Balmer in Lititz, where he learned the love of working the earth, and many life’s lessons on the farm. Rufus then was employed for over 36 years as a truck driver for Roy Steffy of Kissel Hill. He was an active and faithful member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim. In his younger days Rufus enjoyed hunting. Rufus especially treasured going to the mountains in Potter County, and taking long motorcycle rides with his wife. He loved vegetable gardening and wasn’t afraid to try growing a variety of vegetables, fruits, and even peanuts. Throughout the years, Rufus had a deep love and passion for his family

Surviving are three sons: Carl L., husband of Patricia Ginder of Manheim; Jay, husband of Phyllis Ginder of Charlotte, N.C.; Denis Ginder of Mount Joy; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Lloyd Ginder of Manheim.

Preceding him in death is a son: Mark L. Ginder; a sister: Verna Faus: two half-sisters; and a half-brother.

Rufus’ funeral service was held Jan. 29 at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim.

Those desiring may send contributions in Rufus’ memory to Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.