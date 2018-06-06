Home   >   Obituaries   >   Roy K. Eddy, 54, attended Salem Lutheran, enjoyed puzzles, bowling, singing

Roy K. Eddy, 54, attended Salem Lutheran, enjoyed puzzles, bowling, singing

Roy K. Eddy, 54, of Lancaster died on Monday, May 28, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Roy was the son of Ruth Shaffer Eddy of Lititz, and the late Bert G. Eddy, who passed away in January.

He attended Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz. Roy enjoyed puzzles, bowling and singing.

Services were held June 1 at Luther Acres Chapel, Lititz. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Roy’s memory to Occupational Development Center, 640 Martha Ave., Lancaster PA, 17601.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

