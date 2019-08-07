Home   >   Obituaries   >   Roy F. Gruber, 95, Rapho Twp. farmer, father of four, enjoyed gardening and hunting

Roy F. Gruber, 95, Rapho Twp. farmer, father of four, enjoyed gardening and hunting

August 7, 2019

Roy F. Gruber, 95, formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook.

Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary Fry Gruber. He was the husband of the late Emma E. “Betty” Moyer Gruber, who died in 1996.

A lifelong farmer, Roy owned and operated his farm in Rapho Township. He enjoyed gardening and hunting in his earlier years.

Surviving are three children: Hazel M. Sweigart of Hershey; Linda S. Goldsborough; and Ray E., husband of Mary M. Dohner Gruber, both of Manheim; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Raymond Gruber of Mount Joy; and two sisters: Ruth Snyder of Elizabethtown, and Edna Tyson of Bellegrove.

He was preceded in death by a son: Richard F. Gruber; and nine siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

