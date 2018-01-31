Rosemarie S. Chapple, 88, worked at Spacht’s Furniture, Salvation Army grad, liked needlepoint
Rosemarie S. Chapple, 88, of Lititz is now safe in the Arms of Jesus. She passed away on Sunday morning, Jan. 28, 2018 at Manor Care of Lancaster with her husband and son by her side after a lengthy illness.
Born on Feb. 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Cox Steinmetz. She was the wife of George E.L. Chapple, who she married on June 23, 1962.
Rosemarie was a Salvation Army Cadet Graduate and that is where George and her met for the first time. She had worked for Rebman’s on Queen Street, Lancaster; Schick Corporation; Spacht’s Furniture Store in Lititz; was secretary at Grace Church in Lititz; and retired from Faith Venture Visuals as a bookkeeper. Rosemarie was an member of Grace Church for many years being a servant of God, teaching Sunday school, and other girl groups. She liked to do needlepoint and in her latter years, she did word finds and adult coloring.
Rosemarie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her husband: George; son: Edward “Ted” A. Chapple of Lititz; daughter: Gayle M., wife of Timothy Cardascia of Merced, Calif.; grandchildren: Victoria Pagan, Matthew and Andrew Cardascia. She is also survived by her brothers: Donald, husband of Yvonne Steinmetz of Lancaster; and Thomas Steinmetz of Wyomissing.
She was preceded in death by her son: James K. Chapple; brothers: James, Richard, Robert, William, Theodore, Karl, Jay, and Earl Steinmetz; and sisters, Mildred Leonard and Ethel Steinmetz.
Rosemarie’s memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Please omit flowers. Memorial remembrances may be made in her memory to Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Conestoga, handled the arrangements. Condolences may be posted to thegundelchapel.com.
