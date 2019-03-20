Ronald Kline, 71, farmer, Manheim Auto Auction worker, collected and restored tractors
Ronald “Ron” Kline, 71, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on March 17, 2019.
Born at home in Manheim, he was the son of Paul B. Kline and the late Barbara M. (Ulrich) Kline, and the loving husband of Florence “Flo” Kline.
A graduate of Warwick High School, Class of 1966, Ron worked for the Manheim Auto Auction for 45 years, holding various positions during his employment.
All his life, Ron has been a farmer. Farming and tractors were his true passion. He loved working in the fields, collecting tractors, big and small, and restoring the antique tractors. His tractor collection was his pride and joy. For 13 years, Ron and his father hosted a plow day for farmers and fellow tractor enthusiasts. They would gather to plow a field with their antique tractors and plows. They also hosted a tractor show on the family farm every Father’s Day weekend.
Ron was involved in many organizations like the Brun-Lex Lions Club, ASCS Committee, Waterloo Boys Tractor Club, Lebanon Valley Tractor Club, IH Club, Friends of Massey, Rough and Tumble Engineers, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Manheim Young Farmers Club, and the Windsor Tractor Club. A typically quiet and reserved man, any conversation about farming or tractors could get him going in a long, in-depth discussion. He loved sharing his vast knowledge with others who shared his interest.
Ron deeply loved and cared for his family. He was a great father and leader to who his family looked up to and respected. Ron enjoyed taking his family on trips to the mountains and cherished the time they spent together. His family will always remember his strength in times of adversity, his hardworking nature, and his dedication to the things he was passionate about.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of almost 43 years: Flo Kline; his father: Paul Kline; his three sons: Craig A. Kline and wife Kelly, Eric P. Kline and fiancée Dianne Moore, and Wesley L. Kline and wife Angela. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Jaden, Alex, Jonathan, Dane, Daytona, Danel; two great-grandchildren: Taylin and Emmett; his siblings; Nancy Hall and husband Wade, Carol Weaver and husband Kenneth, and Jeff Kline and his wife Alvina; and many dear nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Mae Kline.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all their loving family, neighbors, and friends for their help during Ron’s journey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Donegal Presbyterian Church, 1891 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, with Pastor Matthew Randolph officiating. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory can be made to Lancaster Cancer Center at 1858 Charter Lane #202, Lancaster, PA 17601; or Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
